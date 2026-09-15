"AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," Trump posted on social media, later suggesting that those calling for guardrails on the technology had also warned about climate change, which he also called a hoax.

The president was pushing back against calls by tech leaders such as Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and SpaceXAI's Elon Musk to have greater government oversight of AI. The rapidly evolving technology has become a source of controversy after a series of hacks in recent months that showed AI agents can conspire to deceive humans.

Many tech leaders generally say their goal is to develop the technology in ways that promote safety, address legal liability, feed economic growth, advance science and preserve national security. But they have also expressed concerns that an AI unshackled from human control could be destructive -- a claim Trump rejected in a series of heated social media posts as he claimed to be the "Hoax Buster."

Trump maintained that his presence in the Oval Office should assuage any fears about AI.

"The only control or guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" Trump posted.

Trump specifically said his administration has already stopped the AI company Anthropic "from doing bad, or potentially bad" things. Anthropic has endured an uncomfortable relationship with the Trump administration, with the Pentagon trying to label the company a security risk and the government issuing a temporary ban of one of its more advanced models.

The president also criticised the business acumen of the tech CEOs seeking government oversight, posting on social media, "when, in the History of Business, did anyone see the Leaders of an Industry call for Regulation that, if strongly implemented, will drive them into oblivion and bankruptcy?"