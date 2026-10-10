Trump and Iran agree on one thing. The US election calendar isn't driving their decisions on the war

Persistent inflation and high gas prices fueled by the conflict have driven widespread American disapproval of the war a sentiment casting a long shadow over the Nov. 3 election that will determine whether Trump's party keeps control of Congress. And US economic sanctions and a naval blockade on Iranian oil are causing profound shocks for Tehran's economy.

Yet, Iranian officials remain insistent there won't be a deal until the US lifts the blockade and delivers sanctions relief. Trump, meanwhile, is vacillating. He has dispatched more military resources to the region and threatened to resume strikes even as he also declares that the US “will not be attacking Iran at any time prior” to Nov. 3.

Speaking to fellow world leaders last month at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump insisted he “will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran.”

Now, more than a week into a 32-day campaign blitz for Republican candidates, Trump is doubling down on that message, telling voters he's winning the war while darkly warning he's ready to "finish it off" if Iran doesn't capitulate.

“I will tell you what: Iran will be very quick one way or the other,” Trump said Friday as he campaigned in New York. “Either they give us everything, or they don't exist any longer.”