Trump agreed to new ethics rules to get a crypto bill across the line, but that might not be enough

Crypto bill's fate hangs on Trump-focused ethics fight

The president has amassed significant amounts of crypto wealth while in office, complicating dynamics for senators drafting legislation to try to bring the fledgling digital assets industry into the mainstream.

With that in mind, Lummis and Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, went to the White House for a meeting in mid-July and told Trump that he would have to abide by conflict-of-interest restrictions to get key Democrats on board with the bill.

The president agreed with surprisingly little pushback, according to two people with knowledge of the Oval Office discussion, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

The language presented in that meeting by Lummis, a longtime crypto backer steeped in the intricacies of digital asset policy, and Moreno, a blockchain entrepreneur and luxury car dealer known for his persuasive sales pitch, would bar all federally elected officials and their spouses, as well as federal judges, from issuing digital assets. That would mean Trump would no longer be able to sponsor the type of meme coin he launched on the cusp of his second inauguration last January, nor would his wife, first lady Melania Trump, who also has a token.

But Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., then presented an additional proposal to the White House that went further. It would require the president to put his crypto holdings in a blind trust, and divest when those holdings reach a certain value, according to two other people with direct knowledge of the language. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations.

It would also allow state attorneys general to step in and enforce the law in addition to the Justice Department a critical provision for Democrats who say they would not be able to trust a Trump-appointed attorney general to enforce any conflict-of-interest provision against the president.

That proposal could, in theory, force Trump to divest from ventures such as World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency venture that his sons launched in 2024. Trump reported more than $500 million in revenue from World Liberty Financial sales of crypto products, including “governance tokens,” in his annual disclosure report filed with the Office of Government Ethics a significant share of the more than $1.4 billion that the president reported from crypto businesses last year.