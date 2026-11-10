Trump after meeting Qatar PM says he believes war with Iran is 'effectively over'

“They're talking to us, and they're talking very politely, And we'll see what happens," Trump said. He added, “The military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing, but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes."

Trump, however, gave no hint of a drawdown of the thousands of US troops who have been shifted to the waters off of Iran and maintain a naval blockade to stem the flow of Iranian oil into the global market.

“We're keeping it going. We have the greatest military blockade ever,” Trump said.

Qatar officials last week presented proposals on Iran's nuclear program, according to two Middle East government officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The White House declined to comment, though Trump last week alluded to ongoing indirect talks with Tehran.

All the while, Tehran continues to insist on several concessions from the US, which Trump has declined in the past. Among the core demands Iran says must be met before engaging in nuclear talks: ending the US blockade on Iran's ports, lifting sanctions, unfreezing its assets, issuing compensation for war damage and ending hostilities throughout the region, including Israeli operations in Lebanon.