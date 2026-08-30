Trump administration deports relative of Afghans who helped US military to Central African Republic

The Afghan man, who is in his early twenties, was granted protection against deportation to Afghanistan by a US judge due to fears of persecution by the Taliban, his lawyer Alma David said.

His family in Afghanistan had received threats from the Taliban because of the work performed by the brothers in support of the US military, according to court documents seen by The Associated Press.

One of the Afghan man's brothers lives in the United States and served in the Afghan National Army, which collaborated with the U.S military before the Taliban seized power in 2021, David said.