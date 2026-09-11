Trial remains elusive for purported mastermind accused of plotting 9/11 attacks

A judge recently set a 2028 date for Mohammed to finally be tried before a military tribunal, but some lawyers predict it will never happen -- not that year or any other year. They say the maze of legal issues that arose because Mohammed was tortured following his 2003 capture in Pakistan is too twisted to ever be straightened out.

A fleeting bid to put him on trial in a civilian court in New York City was shouted down years ago over security concerns.

A plea agreement that would have kept Mohammed imprisoned for life, but spared him from a possible execution, began to collapse shortly after it was announced in 2024, and finally died for good last year.

“It's all contaminated by politics and the lack of accountability on torture,” said Joshua Dratel, an attorney who played a part in assuring that Mohammed has proper legal representation.

In late August, the US military judge who set a June 5, 2028, trial date for Mohammed and three others charged in the September 11 attacks ruled that prosecutors could not use an alleged confession he made to the FBI in 2007. Those statements were deemed tainted because Mohammed was subjected to “enhanced interrogation techniques” overseas, including the simulated drowning technique called waterboarding.

While the ruling was a blow to the prosecution, the US government decided not to appeal, in part because doing so could have further delayed a possible trial.

Meanwhile, Mohammed remains jailed in Guantanamo Bay, where he was brought on September 5, 2006, following more than three years in secret prisons in other countries.