Treasury Secretary Bessent confirms limited steps toward USD 250 bill featuring Donald Trump

Bessent said at the White House that authorising the new currency will be up to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but that "we have created the bill" because "we have to be prepared".

The secretary downplayed the idea that the administration is pushing the matter, despite Trump's penchant for infusing his name and likeness across the nation's capital and into the observances of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Yet he also insisted there is nothing inappropriate about Trump's visage being part of the seminal national celebration.

"The president does not do it; the House and the Senate have to do it," Bessent said at the White House, referring to legislation, introduced by Representative Joe Wilson, R-SC, that would direct the Treasury Department's Bureau of Engraving and Printing to put Trump's face on the new bill to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.