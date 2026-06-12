Trauma lingers for UK families one year after Ahmedabad-London Air India crash that killed 260

Based in London as a dependent on his wife's visa, Shethwala applied for an extension on humanitarian grounds, but his struggle was compounded when the UK Home Office rejected the application.

“Not only have I lost everything, but now I am not even being allowed the time to try and cope with this mental trauma. I am not asking for settlement rights in the UK. All I ask is a couple of years to be able to move on in the country where I feel closest to the memory of my wife and child,” said Shethwala.

He is pursuing a judicial review process but remains unsure about what the future holds for him.

Some families are being supported through the legal process, while an interim report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) - which was supposed to be released in a year - is awaited.

Keystone Law in London, representing 25 British families bereaved in the crash, said the families expected and deserved to know why their loved ones died and that the AAIB had a “duty to be candid and honest about the causes”.