Toxic gas leak at Bangladesh shipbreaking yard kills at least 8 workers

Several others were injured at the Ferdous Steel Ship Breaking Yard in the Sitakunda area, police inspector Mohammed Alamgir said. The initial death toll was six, he said, but two others died after being transported from the scene.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senior government factory inspection official Mahbubul Hasan said the workers died due to toxic gas emissions from the ship, according to the official news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

“The cause of the gas emission and whether adequate safety measures were in place for the workers at the yard are being investigated,” he said.