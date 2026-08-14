Toxic gas leak at Bangladesh shipbreaking yard kills at least 8 workers

Several others were injured at the Ferdous Steel Ship Breaking Yard in the Sitakunda area, police inspector Mohammed Alamgir said. The initial death toll was six, he said, but two others died after being transported from the scene.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senior government factory inspection official Mahbubul Hasan said the workers died due to toxic gas emissions from the ship, according to the official news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

“The cause of the gas emission and whether adequate safety measures were in place for the workers at the yard are being investigated,” he said.

Bangladesh's shipbreaking industry is a multi-billion dollar global giant concentrated along a 20-km stretch of the Sitakunda coast in Chattogram.

Accounting for roughly 36 per cent of global ship scrapping, the region houses about 150 registered yards, generating an annual turnover of USD 2.46 billion and supplying over half of the nation's scrap steel. The industry employs tens of thousands of workers.