Torrential rain alerts issued in S. Korea

SEOUL: Heavy rain alerts were issued across southern regions in South Korea on Saturday.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain alerts for some areas in North and South Jeolla provinces, including the city of Gwangju, as the rainfall is forecast to exceed 60 millimetres over a three-hour period or 110 mm for 12 hours, Yonhap news agency reported.

As of 9 a.m., more than 90 mm of precipitation per hour had been pounding the southwestern city of Gimje, and the adjacent city of Gunsan had received around 76.5 mm of rain. Gwangju had received 50 mm of rain, according to the KMA.

No casualties or facility damage have been reported.

"There is the possibility of heavy rain in a short time span. Please be prepared for flooding, landslides and other damage," a KMA official said.