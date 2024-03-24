Torkham border crossing between Pak, Afghan closed for pedestrians due to clash between officials

ISLAMABAD: The Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been closed for pedestrians after a clash between officials of the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan-based Geo News reported, citing security sources.

The NADRA point at the Torkham border crossing has been closed after the clash and several people travelling to Afghanistan via the border have been stuck, the report said, citing security sources.

According to hospital sources, five people have been injured in the scuffle and have been taken to Landi Kotal Hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured is out of danger.

The FIA has alleged that the FC officials were interfering in immigration matters. According to sources, the fight erupted after the FC officials continued to interfere despite being told to stop. After this, the FIA immigration staff closed offices in protest, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, FC sources have stressed that the security of the border is their responsibility. They further said, "FC officials keep a close watch on passengers for security," according to Geo News report.

Notably, the road is a key lifeline for Afghanistan, connecting Pakistan's Peshawar to Afghanistan's Jalalabad and the route onwards to the capital, Kabul. The Torkham border point is important point of transit for people travelling between two nations and transferring goods.