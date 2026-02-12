Top leaders, interim chief Yunus cast ballots in Bangladesh's crucial polls

The general elections are being held simultaneously along with a referendum on a complex 84-point reform package introduced by Yunus.

The contest is mainly between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its once ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, in the absence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's now-disbanded Awami League.

Voting began in 299 out of 300 parliamentary constituencies across the country at 7:30 am (local time) and will continue until 4:30 pm. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly after the voting concludes.