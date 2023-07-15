Tiruvalluvar statue to come up in France soon, says PM

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in France for a two-day official visit, announced that a glorious statue of Tiruvalluvar, a celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher, will be installed in France.

“In just a few months, there will be a statue of the great Indian saint Tiruvalluvar in the Cergey prefecture of France,” said PM Modi -- emphasizing how monumental the establishment of the statue will be -- in a motivating address to the Indian diaspora.

The proclamation was followed by a thunderous round of applause by the Indian diaspora present at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine.

PM Modi then went on to quote the saint to send his message across. He later also tweeted the news on the Saint’s statue on his Twitter handle. “A statue of the great Tiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India,” he added.

In his nearly hour-long speech to the enthusiastic crowd, Modi outlined India’s fast-paced development and asserted that while the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role is also changing quickly.

Modi also announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for Indian innovation in cashless payment.

Announcing the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille in France, Modi said Indian students doing masters will get five-year-long post-study work visas.

Conferred highest honour

PM Modi has become the first Indian premier to be conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour. He received the honour from French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace here.

Joins Bastille Day parade

PM Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds. IAF’s Rafale fighter jets also joined the flypast along with French jets.