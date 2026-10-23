Tibet earthquake: CTA President says “damage could be much more”, cites limited access to information

According to Xinhua’s latest report published today, 11 of the 32 injured people were in serious condition, while 21 sustained minor injuries, as of 2:25 am (local time). More than 300 houses had collapsed in the affected region.

The regional emergency command centre in Xizang has activated a Level-II emergency response to the earthquake to expedite rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to carry out relief and rescue operations. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that railway authorities have suspended train services through the quake-hit areas following the earthquake.

Speaking about the incident, Penpa Tsering said, “Last night, there was an earthquake. This is a recurring phenomenon; we have always been saying that Tibet is a seismic zone and the scale of it is about 7, according to what we hear right now, but it could be more; we still don’t know. We’ll have to look for more inputs.”