Three US jets downed in Kuwait, friendly fire: CENTCOM​

The incident occurred at 11:03 p.m. ET on March 1, according to a statement issued by CENTCO.​

“At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,” the release said.​

The aircraft were operating during active combat conditions.​

During active combat involving attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, the U.S. Air Force jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences.​