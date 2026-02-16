Three killed in separate incidents in Pakistan's NW

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a child was killed and eight others were injured when an unexploded mortar shell detonated inside a house in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

According to local police, the children had picked up the unattended mortar shell from nearby fields and brought it home, where it exploded while they were playing.

One child, identified as Anas, died on the spot, while eight others sustained injuries.

The incident occurred in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district. Rescue teams rushed the injured to Khar District Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.