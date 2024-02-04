Three killed, 13 injured in landslide in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A family of three were killed and 13 others injured in landslide-blocked highway in Tapanuli in Indonesia's North Sumatra province.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said the incident occurred when the cliff on the side of the road suddenly fell, hitting multiple vehicles in the middle of a traffic jam on the Tarutung-Sibolga national road on Saturday at 5 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased included a man, his wife and their child, Muhari said.

Seven people were slightly injured and six others were seriously injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

In the incident, a house, five minibuses, a logistics truck and a few motorcycles were gutted.

The road has been usable since morning as an excavator has been removing debris from the landslide.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has warned of the possibility of more floods and landslides, expecting that heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning will at least last till February 5.