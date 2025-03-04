Three Indians arrested in Nepal on charges of narcotic drug smuggling

KATHMANDU: Three Indians were arrested in southern Nepal on charges of smuggling narcotic drugs, police said.

Gautam Kushwaha (35), Ranjan Kumar Singh (30), and Sanjiv Kumar Ram (40), all residents of Bihar, were arrested on Monday from Jitpur Simara Municipality along with 170 grams of brown sugar, according to police.

The suspects were arrested following a police raid on a hotel.

The police have taken the trio into custody and launched an investigation.