Three Indian-origin men convicted of couple’s murder in Canada

The three men worked together for a cleaning company owned by Abhijeet Singh, which had previously carried out work at the De Jongs’ home.

The accused, all in their 20s, had pleaded not guilty to two counts each of first-degree murder at the start of the trial.

The couple were found dead in separate bedrooms, with Arnold’s head and face wrapped in duct tape while Joanne was found with blood around her. Their hands and feet were bound with rope.