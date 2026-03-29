Three dead after massive building fire in China's Shanxi

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, while follow-up rescue and relief efforts are still underway, according to reports by CCTV News.

The blaze erupted at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from fire and rescue teams.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the flames were largely brought under control later that night, with personnel continuing search and rescue operations within the building through the evening.

Reports indicated that the structure that caught fire also housed a hotel, with the suspected point of origin located on the eastern side of the building, along a north-south passageway, as cited by Chinanews.com.