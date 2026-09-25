Those who oppose UN reforms, don't really care about it and are only using it: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that while the issue of reforming the UN has been a regular theme every year as nations gather in New York for the annual General Assembly sessions, but “I feel it's getting stronger."

"The frustrations are mounting because at the end of the day, if we are serious about reform, we need some text-based negotiation because you can't have a negotiation without a text. Then it’s not a negotiation. Then it's just gaining time.”

He underlined that the “sentiment for reform, I do think, is deepened.”

Jaishankar addressed a Ministerial session titled ‘Ruptures & Ramparts: Building Bridges for a Changing World’ organised on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly by the Observer Research Foundation, Reliance Foundation, UN in India and the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Thursday.

He said there is a feeling among the international community that the UN needs to be different, much more in conformity with the real world.