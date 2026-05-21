This hard-line Iranian general is major player in talks with US over war

As people within the upper ranks of Iran's theocracy vie for power, they can gain or lose favour quickly. Vahidi himself wasn't seen publicly for months after Feb 8, weeks before the war began, until Thursday, when Iranian newspapers carried images of the general meeting with Pakistan's interior minister in Tehran, who carried a message regarding negotiations with the US.

A longtime veteran of the ruling system, Vahidi helped shape Iran's support of militant groups across the region, is accused of a role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre in Argentina, and in 2022 led domestic security forces in a bloody crackdown on protesters.

Elevated to Guard commander this year after his predecessor was killed early in the war, he leads the most powerful force in Iran, with its arsenal of ballistic missiles and its fleet of small boats threatening Persian Gulf shipping.