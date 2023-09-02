They are small: Ramaswamy on policy differences with Trump

WASHINGTON: Indian-American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has heaped praises on fellow Republican rival Donald Trump throughout his campaign, says the two have policy differences "but they are small".



Asserting that he and Trump are "the two 'America-first' candidates" in the 2024 presidential race, Ramaswamy told Fox News, "I think we're deeply aligned on policy, 90-plus per cent of the way".

Citing differences, Ramaswamy said that he "would rescind affirmative action" and militarise the southern border instead of just building the wall.

"I would shut down the US Department of Education, not just put a good person... on top to reform it... We have some of our areas of differences, but they are small," Ramaswamy said on being asked whether there was any daylight between him and Trump.

Following the Republican debate last month, a confident Ramaswamy told reporters that only two candidates would be left in the race, which would be him and Trump.

The youngest presidential aspirant said that the fact that he is running against Trump, "doesn't mean anything. I'm running for this country".

"I think we have an opportunity to reunite this country around our shared ideals, and that will allow me to take the America First agenda even further than Donald Trump did, by building on what I think is a very good foundation that he laid," the 38-year-old entrepreneur told the news channel.

When asked on GB News whether he would be "happy to be (Trump's) VP", Ramaswamy ruled out, saying: "I can only reunite this country if I'm doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement."

He said he had "fresh legs" and was "almost half (Trump's) age", but would ask him to serve as "my most valued adviser" in the White House.

Trump, who is now the GOP frontrunner despite four indictments and two civil cases against him, praised Ramaswamy as a "smart guy" with "a lot of talent".

However, he went on to warn the political newcomer that he was becoming "a little bit controversial".