Thermometer removed from man’s stomach after 20 years in China

Surgery completed in 20 minutes

Considering the risk, doctors decided to remove the object through surgery. The procedure was carried out carefully as the thermometer was located close to the bile ducts.

The medical team successfully removed the thermometer in about 20 minutes. It remained intact even after two decades, though the markings had faded.

Doctors said the situation could have turned life-threatening if the thermometer had broken and released mercury inside the body.

Medical experts noted that cases of swallowed foreign objects are not uncommon, with reports indicating that nearly one million such cases are treated annually in China. They advised that anyone who swallows a foreign object should seek immediate medical attention.

In a similar case reported earlier, a toothbrush swallowed by a man at the age of 12 was removed after more than five decades.