The woman whose software guided the Apollo missions has died

A 1969 photograph of the 5-foot-4-inch Hamilton standing beside a head-high stack of printed code developed for the moon landing has been widely shared on social media in recent years.

Primary navigation for the Apollo flights was guided from Houston on mainframe IBM computers. But the onboard Apollo Guidance Computer that the MIT lab created was a crucial cog.

Developing its software was a major lift in an era when computers had limited memory. The onboard computers contained only 72 kilobytes of storage memory (an iPhone 16, by comparison, can have more than 7 million times as much storage).

As Apollo 11’s lunar module, Eagle, touched down on the moon on July 20, 1969, Hamilton, then 32, was patched into Mission Control in Houston from MIT.

“I was not concentrating on the mission per se; I was concentrating on the software,” she recalled in a 2017 interview for the Computer History Museum. She compared the moment before touchdown to the instant before death when a person’s life is said to flash before them. “I could see the Apollo life, just: ‘Look what happened. We did it. It worked,’” she recalled. “It was exciting.”

But it almost didn’t happen. As Eagle neared the moon, its onboard computer famously flashed alarms, and Mission Control was faced with a decision about whether to abort the landing.

One of the astronauts, according to some historians, flipped a switch that overloaded the computer’s processing unit, which set off the alarms. Hamilton had foreseen just such an event. Her software told the onboard computer to prioritize essential tasks and cancel less important ones. The alarm was the signal that the procedure had occurred. Houston chose to continue the mission, and Eagle’s computer guided it to a safe landing on the Sea of Tranquility.

“If the computer hadn’t recognized this problem and taken recovery action, I doubt if Apollo 11 would have been the successful moon landing it was,” Hamilton wrote in a 1971 letter to a computer magazine, Datamation.

Hamilton worked on the six lunar landing missions from 1969 to 1972. Her programming also contributed to Skylab, America’s first space station, launched in 1973, and to the early design of the space shuttle. She left MIT to found a company, Higher Order Software, in 1976, as well as a second firm a decade later, Hamilton Technologies.