The Woman in the Middle of Nvidia’s Spy Scandal

Their relationship is now at the center of a global geopolitical competition between China and the U.S. government to dominate AI. It has also shaken and captivated the tech industry on both sides of the Pacific, surfacing often invisible details of the fierce technological race, like spy craft and the human vulnerabilities of AI kingmakers like Jensen Huang.

The meeting in Singapore was a sign of how Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang goes back further than previously known. It also speaks to the close social and business ties that grew during years of tech collaboration between China and the United States, and how they have persisted despite the icy geopolitical divide of the past decade.

The Times was the first to report Jensen Huang’s dealings with Megaspeed and Alice Huang last year. Last month, the Times reported that U.S. officials had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset who had developed a close relationship with the Nvidia leader, and that President Donald Trump had taken no action when briefed on the situation last year. Last week, the Times reported that Alice Huang had been recruited to spy by China’s Ministry of State Security. On Sunday, Jensen Huang, 63, acknowledged that he had an affair with her, and Nvidia said it was conducting an internal investigation.

Many details of the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, including when they met and when she may have been recruited by Chinese intelligence, are not known. (The two are not related.) But Alice Huang’s work with Megaspeed put her in the middle of a sprawling effort to accumulate AI chips across Southeast Asia and provide access to the technology to China’s companies.

Photos from her social media, which were verified by the Times, show that she and Jensen Huang met around the world over the past three years, including in Shanghai; at Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters in California; at a golf resort south of San Jose, California, and in Taiwan.