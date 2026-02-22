The US deported a gay asylum-seeker to a third country where homosexuality is illegal

She said her family found her and tried to kill her.

Through a friend, she and her partner heard about the opportunity to get visas for Brazil and fly there with the aim of reaching the United States, where they had friends. From Brazil, she trekked through six countries for weeks to reach the US border, where they asked for asylum.

“You get put in situations that are truly horrible,” she recalled. “When we arrived (at the US border), it felt like it was worth the trouble and that we got to our goal.”

They arrived in early 2025. But instead of finding the freedom to be herself, Farah said she was detained for almost a year, first in Arizona, then in Louisiana.

“It was very cold,” she said of detention. “And we only had very thin blankets.” Medical care was inadequate, she said.

She was denied asylum, but in August she received a protection order from an US immigration judge, who ruled she cannot be deported to Morocco because that would endanger her life. Her partner, denied asylum and a protection order, was deported.