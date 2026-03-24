The Latest: Trump raises hopes for war to wind down but no sign of reduced fighting

South Korea says it will expand operations at nuclear and coal-fired power plants to reduce natural gas consumption.

Kim Sungwhan, the climate and energy minister, said Tuesday that 15 of the country's 26 nuclear reactors are currently in operation and five of 11 reactors now undergoing maintenance will likely be back online by May.

Kim said officials also will temporarily ease emissions-related restrictions on coal-fired plants to allow them to increase output on clear days.

He said officials are considering extending the life of three coal plants that had been scheduled for decommissioning this year.