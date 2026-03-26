The Latest: Iran dismisses US ceasefire plan, issues own counterproposal

There was no advance warning, as has been customary from Iranian missile salvos, suggesting this was rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has pounded northern Israel constantly throughout this war but rarely reached deeper into the country.

Israel's emergency services said they had received no reports of casualties in the incident early Thursday morning.

There was no advance warning, as has been customary from Iranian missile salvos, suggesting this was rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has pounded northern Israel constantly throughout this war but rarely reached deeper into the country.

Israel's emergency services said they had received no reports of casualties in the incident early Thursday morning.

DUBAI: Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East, issuing its own counterproposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.