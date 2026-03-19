The Latest: Global fuel prices soar as Iran hits back at multiple Gulf refineries

Here is the latest:

Shell says it is assessing damage in Qatar

Energy firm Shell PLC says it is assessing the damage after Iran launched attacks on Qatar.

Shell said it was looking at the damage at the Pearl gas-to-liquids plant at the Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility after it was hit by Iranian missiles. It said all staff on site are safe after the attack.

“We are currently assessing any potential damage to Pearl GTL and working with Qatar Energy and the relevant authorities to understand the damage to the wider Ras Laffan Industrial City facilities,” it said.

French president condemns “reckless” escalation

Emmanuel Macron has also called for a truce as the Middle East enters a religious holiday at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. “The fighting should stop for a few days to try to give negotiations another chance,” Macron said in Brussels ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders.

He said France is pushing for a moratorium on attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure.

German leader says weapons must 'fall silent' before he would commit to any Mideast mission

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is underlining his insistence that the war must end before his country can help with matters such as keeping shipping lanes clear.

Merz said Thursday that “we can and will commit ourselves only when the weapons fall silent.” He added that “we can then do a great deal, as far as opening sea lanes and keeping them clear, but we're not doing it during ongoing combat operations.”

He said an international mandate that doesn't yet exist also would be needed, and “there are still many steps ahead of us before we can even consider such an issue.”