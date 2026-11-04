The Latest: Annie Andrews nabs Senate seat from Trump’s handpicked candidate

Democrat Annie Andrews won the South Carolina Senate race, a shocking upset in a state that voted for President Donald Trump by nearly 20 points just two years ago and hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1998.

Andrews defeated Darline Graham, the sister of the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Democrats have also flipped the North Carolina Senate seat and held on in battleground Georgia. They need a net gain of two more seats to win the Senate majority.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the race for Georgia governor, the first gubernatorial pickup for either party. She is the first Black woman elected governor of any state. In neighboring Florida, Republican Byron Donalds was elected as the state’s first Black governor.

Democrats need a net gain of three more seats to take the majority. All eyes are on Senate contests in Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

Democrats have flipped more than a half-dozen House seats. If they hold on to all the districts they currently represent, that’s enough to win the majority. Republicans could pick up a handful of Democratic seats in states that redrew their district boundaries.

The battle for control is playing out mostly in areas Trump previously won by wide margins. But high costs are weighing heavily on many Americans’ minds, according to The AP Voter Poll, and most voters appear to blame Trump’s administration and want Congress to impose more checks on him.