The Latest: A 10-day Lebanon ceasefire appears to hold as European leaders set to meet over strait

BEIRUT: A 10-day ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump and agreed on by Lebanon and Israel appeared to be holding in Lebanon early Friday, potentially boosting efforts to extend a ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel.
It was unclear whether a lasting deal would be reached between the US and Iran before the ceasefire ends next week, but the pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be an indication some progress has been made.
An end to Israel's war with Hezbollah was a key demand of Iranian negotiators. Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon, which said in a statement that “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire “to advance” peace efforts with Lebanon, but said Israeli troops would not withdraw.
Pakistan's army chief met Thursday with Iran's parliament speaker as part of international efforts to press for an extension to the ceasefire that has paused almost seven weeks of war.
Mediators are pushing for a compromise on three main sticking points: Iran's nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz and compensation for wartime damages, according to a regional official involved in mediation efforts.
Reopening the strait is a key demand by the US and the international community as a global energy crisis worsens daily because of the key oil route's closure. The leaders of France and the U.K. will gather dozens of countries Friday to push forward plans to reopen the strait, although the US will not be included.
The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also been killed.
Hezbollah on Friday praised the performance of its fighters during 45 days of war with Israel.
The militant group said in a statement that its hands “will remain on the trigger, vigilant against the enemy's treachery and betrayal” during the 10-day ceasefire that started Friday.
Hezbollah said it carried out 2,184 attacks during the war including drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and attacks targeting Israeli forces inside southern Lebanon.
Tom Barrack, the US special envoy to Syria and ambassador to Turkey, told a diplomacy conference Friday that the “brilliance” of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon was that it ended “senseless killing.”
“The brilliance of what happened yesterday is it stopped senseless killing and President Trump and Secretary Rubio stepping in strongly and saying we need a time out,” Barrack said at the conference in Antalya, southern Turkey.
“This is just the beginning of a road and the ceasefires are so delicate because everybody's been equally untrustworthy,” he said.
“Everybody is in atrophy over this idiotic war. So will the ceasefire stick? What will we do? It's baby steps,” Barrack said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Sharif said in a post on X that the agreement was “facilitated through bold and sagacious diplomatic efforts led by President Donald Trump.”
Sharif is attending a diplomacy forum in Turkey and expressed hope the ceasefire would pave the way for sustainable peace.
He said Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to back efforts aimed at achieving lasting regional peace.
A local government official in Beirut's southern suburb of Haret Hreik said Israel struck the neighborhood 62 times over the past six weeks.
Haret Hreik Deputy Mayor Sadek Slim said 26 buildings were completely destroyed.
“We've been able to clear up the rubble of the partially damaged buildings, but for those totally destroyed we will need special equipment,” Slim said in a news briefing under a bridge on a busy intersection.
The area is gridlocked with traffic with people returning to check on their homes and Hezbollah supporters zooming around on scooters and waving the militant group's flag.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he supports the 10-day-ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and called for its continuation.
“Hezbollah must renounce its weapons. Israel must respect Lebanese sovereignty and stop the war,” he said Friday in a post on X.
“I also express my concern that it may already be undermined by the continuation of military operations,” Macron said without elaborating on any specific operations.
The Lebanese army reported Israeli shelling in some areas of southern Lebanon in the early hours of the ceasefire.