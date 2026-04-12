The father who went the farthest from home

However, for commander Reid Wiseman, who led the mission to the moon, the real journey is about to begin only now, once he returns home to his daughters.

The spacecraft and the crew on board, which included Commander Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, travelled 252,756 miles (4,06,771 km), the farthest distance from Earth that mankind has ever gone.

In terms of distance, scope, and ambition, the mission has been as historic as it was challenging.

But for the 50-year-old NASA astronaut from Baltimore, the United States, the toughest part not preparing, embarking, or making that risky journey; it was being away from the one mission that matters more than any lunar expedition: being a single father to his two daughters, Ellie (20) and Katey (17).