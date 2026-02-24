The criminal ascent of 'El Mencho' as Mexico's most powerful drug lord

Oseguera Cervantes, 59, was originally from the farming community of El Naranjo, in the neighboring state of Michoacan.

He was born Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, but for unknown reasons later added Nemesio, the origin of his nickname “El Mencho,” said Carlos Flores, a researcher with the Center for Research and Higher Education in Social Anthropology.

When he was young, Oseguera Cervantes migrated to the United States and settled in California. There he married into the “Cuinis” gang led by his new brother-in-law, Abigael González Valencia, also known as “El Cuini.”