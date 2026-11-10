The Booker Prize Gets Its First ‘Bona Fide’ Science Fiction Winner

“I’ve read it five times,” she added. “I’ve written two essays about it, and a poem.”



One of literature’s major awards, the Booker Prize is awarded annually to the book selected by a panel of judges as the best novel written in English and published that year in Britain or Ireland. The award comes with a cash prize of 50,000 pounds (about $66,700) and, typically, a huge sales boost.



“The End of Everything” joins a prestigious list of past Booker winners, including, most recently, David Szalay’s “Flesh.”



Although relatively unknown in the United States, Harrison has long won acclaim in Britain with critics, some of whom have called him “the best writer you’ve never heard of.” John Self, in a review of “The End of Everything” for The Times of London, said Harrison has “been writing confounding, brilliant books for more than 50 years,” starting with his 1971 debut, “The Committed Men.” (Like his Booker winner, it is set in a dystopian Britain.)



Born in Rugby, England, in 1945, Harrison fed his growing love of literature while skipping school and reading novels in his local library. In the mid ’60s, he began publishing stories in science fiction magazines.



This year’s Booker Prize judges said that “The End of Everything” “can be read as a thriller, a mystery, a satire, a dystopia, a road novel, a work of realism.”



Although science fiction fans are likely to celebrate Harrison’s Booker win, the framing of his victory might annoy Harrison himself.



“I don’t represent a category — I’m me,” he said at a news conference held after the ceremony Monday.



“Genre cripples you as a writer,” he added. “You limit your audience, and I don’t want to do that. I want to talk to anybody, everybody.”