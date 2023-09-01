Thai king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin to 1 yr

BANGKOK: The Thai king on Friday announced a reduction in the prison sentence of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from an initial eight years to one year.

The 74-year-old former Prime Minister ended his exile of more than 15 years and returned to Thailand 10 days ago, but was soon detained and faced an eight-year prison sentence, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thaksin was Thailand's premier from 2001 to 2006 but had been in self-exile abroad since 2008.