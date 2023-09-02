Begin typing your search...

Thai king endorses new cabinet led by PM Srettha

2 Sep 2023
Thai king endorses new cabinet led by PM Srettha
BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed the cabinet of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a royal gazette said on Saturday.

The King appointed the ministers selected by Srettha, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the gazette which was published on Saturday.

Srettha, the candidate of Pheu Thai Party, was elected as the Southeast Asian kingdom's new prime minister in August after winning a simple majority in a parliamentary vote.

His government consists of an 11-party coalition led by Pheu Thai Party and includes major parties in the previous administration of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

