Texas set to execute man for fatally shooting convenience store clerk during robbery in 2000

Jamaal Howard, 46, was found guilty of capital murder in the 2000 killing of Vickie Swartout, 42, who was shot once in the chest. He is set to receive a lethal dose of pentobarbital in the first scheduled execution in the US since Tennessee's failed attempt at putting Christa Pike to death last week.

Pike's attorneys said Tuesday that she was awake and speaking as she received treatment at a hospital.

Texas has executed six people so far this year, with two more scheduled after Howard.