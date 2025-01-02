Terror strikes New Orleans: 15 Killed in French Quarter rampage

HOUSTON: New Orleans rang in the new year with a tragedy as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, killing 15 and injuring dozens more in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street.

Authorities are now investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

The rampage, which unfolded just after 3 am, left the city shaken and raised urgent questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck.

Investigators later found an ISIS flag, weapons, and a possible explosive device inside the vehicle, intensifying concerns about a coordinated terrorist plot.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that two officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire but are expected to recover.

“We had precautions in place, but the terrorist found a way to exploit a gap,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to temporary changes in security measures due to ongoing repairs ahead of next month’s Super Bowl.

The attack, described as one of the deadliest in recent city history, has also forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday at the Superdome. The game will now take place on Thursday, as officials work to reassure residents and visitors of their safety.

Federal agents are now racing to piece together Jabbar’s motives and potential connections to international terrorist networks. Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent with the FBI, urged anyone with information to contact authorities. “This investigation is moving swiftly, and we’re pursuing every lead,” she said.