JERUSALEM: The Israeli military announced Monday the discovery of the body of Dolev Yehud, a presumed hostage killed during a Hamas attack on Oct 7 near the Gaza border. Yehud, 35, was believed to be among the hostages held in Gaza but was found dead, marking a grim development in the ongoing conflict.

This discovery occurs as Israel intensifies its offensive in Gaza, notably in the southern city of Rafah, once a hub for humanitarian aid. The military actions have led to severe shortages of food, medicine, and other supplies for Palestinians, spurring international criticism about the high cost in civilian lives and destruction.

The conflict, rooted in an Oct 7 Hamas assault that killed around 1,200 Israelis and took about 250 hostages, has resulted in more than 36,000 Palestinian deaths according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The international community remains appalled by the scale of casualties and destruction, with calls for a cease-fire growing louder.