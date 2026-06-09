Tensions flare up in PoJK as Pakistani forces shell tear gas on protestors

Amid a worsening situation, a shutter-down strike continues to take place in the backdrop of a communications blackout imposed following deadly clashes between protesters and pakistani security forces in rawalakot and muzaffarabad.

The condition remains grim in parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as anti-Pakistan protests drew in hundreds of protestors who took to the streets, and shutdowns continue in cities such as Bhimbar and Kotli.