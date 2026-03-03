Tens of thousands of people stranded in Middle East as Iran war complicates routes home

An estimated 30,000 German tourists remained on cruise ships, in hotels or at closed airports in the Middle East, and the first plane from Dubai to Frankfurt, Germany, was expected to land Tuesday afternoon.

The German government is also seeking to charter planes at taxpayer expense to get vulnerable people — including ill travellers, children and pregnant people — back home.

France is also trying to organise the return of thousands of French people, the country's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday. An estimated 200,000 French people live in the region affected by the conflict, and authorities believe roughly 25,000 French citizens are currently visiting the area.

Early Tuesday, Romanian tourists arrived in Bucharest after travelling from Israel to Cairo to escape the conflict. Hundreds of Romanian Orthodox Church pilgrims were stranded in Israel while visiting Bethlehem on a trip led by Romanian priests when the war broke out. The group was forced to cut their trip short and return to Romania.

Pilgrim Mariana Muicaru said she was terrified during her time in Israel as rockets flew across the sky.

“We called our children at 3 am to ask forgiveness because we might die and to tell them we love them and to let them know that it's over for us,” she told The Associated Press.

The previous night, British travellers who were trapped in the United Arab Emirates were relieved to land safely in London's Heathrow Airport.

Adam Barton, who was travelling with his family from Abu Dhabi, said he was getting alerts as he was in the airport before he left.

“We had an alert on our phone, saying to get away from the windows for potential missile attacks,” Barton told Sky News.

A flight from Dubai, meanwhile, landed in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on early Tuesday morning with roughly 200 passengers.

