Tens of thousands of Israelis living abroad are expected to fly in for pivotal vote

But now, after seeing the far right gain power, Natra, 61, said she believed she had no choice.

Ahead of Israel's election on Tuesday — the first since the 2023 Hamas-led attacks and ensuing wars in the region — Natra spent thousands of dollars to travel nearly 6,000 miles from Toronto to Tel Aviv to be in the country and vote, she said.

Israeli law generally requires citizens to vote in person in the country, with narrow exceptions for diplomats and certain official emissaries abroad. Natra said she plans to cast her ballot for parties not aligned with the current government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The Israel that I grew up in is disappearing,” she said in an interview from Toronto, citing an eroding democracy and deeply divided society. “If something won't change this time, I don't know what's going to be."

Tens of thousands of Israelis living abroad are expected to fly in for this month's vote, according to AID Coalition, a US-based nonprofit focused on strengthening Israel's democracy.

The election is one of the most consequential in Israel in years, widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's handling of the wars and the hard-right turn Israel has taken both domestically and on the world stage.

Israel has more than 7.3 million registered voters, but polling suggests a tight race. Previous elections have turned on thin margins. It's unclear what effect these voters might have, but many liberal Israelis who don't support Netanyahu have left the country in recent years, suggesting that those returning to cast ballots would not support him.

“Many Israelis who have left over the years — and especially since October 7 — are exposed to the isolation and animosity toward the country much more palpably than those inside, and as such are likely to want to vote out Netanyahu,” said Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group, a nonprofit think tank.