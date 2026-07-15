Tehran threatens to halt all Mideast energy exports after US reimposes its blockade on Iran

US Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads Central Command, said in a statement that Iran had launched dozens of missiles and drones at neighbouring Gulf Arab countries.

“US forces are holding Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression that continues to endanger innocent lives,” Cooper said.

There are at least 19 US warships in the Arabian Sea, including two aircraft carriers and an amphibious assault ship with more than 1,000 Marines aboard. Central Command also said in a social media post that there are “hundreds of military aircraft operating across the Middle East.”

When the US and Israel launched the war on Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively shut the passage by attacking and threatening ships. That sent the price of oil, fertiliser and other goods soaring.

Iran has more recently attacked ships moving through the strait on a route near Oman overseen by the US military that is outside Tehran's control, setting off the recent violence. The US has threatened to reopen the strait by force — but experts say that would require a much bigger armada if not tens of thousands of ground troops.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticised America's ongoing attacks targeting his country.

“The US is the aggressor, not the victim,” he wrote to the world body's leader, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.