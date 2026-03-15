Tehran says US attacked it from UAE as Iran war enters its third week

Iran's parliamentary speaker has said strikes against the country's oil infrastructure would provoke a new level of retaliation.

As global anxiety soars over oil prices and supplies, Trump said Saturday that he hopes China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK and others send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and safe”.DUBAI: Iran issued an evacuation warning for three major ports in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, including the busiest in the Middle East, openly threatening a neighbouring country's non-US assets for the first time as its war with the US and Israel entered its third week.