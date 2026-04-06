Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

“We won't merely accept a ceasefire,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press. “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won't be attacked again.”

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said Tehran had conveyed its response through Pakistan, a key mediator.

Trump's deadline centres on Tehran opening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped in peacetime. Ferdousi Pour said Iranian and Omani officials were working on a mechanism for administrating the shipping chokepoint.

Iran's grip on the strait has caused oil prices to surge and shaken the world economy.

Iran's rejection came after Israel struck a key petrochemical plant in the massive South Pars natural gas field and killed two paramilitary Revolutionary Guard commanders.

The gas field attack aimed at eliminating a major source of revenue for Iran, Israel said. The field is critical to electricity production, but the strike appeared to be separate from Trump's threats. The gas field shared with Qatar is the world's largest.

Under pressure at home as consumers worry, meanwhile, Trump has warned Iran that if no deal is reached to reopen the strait, the US would set the country “back to the stone ages.”

Trump has given multiple deadlines to Iran. The report of Iran's rejection came as he was making comments to journalists at an annual Easter event at the White House, ahead of more extensive comments Monday afternoon.

It was not clear whether Trump was aware of the news. He called Iran a “strong” enemy but "not so strong like they were about a month ago.”

Asked if Tuesday at 8 pm Washington time was his final deadline, Trump replied simply, “Yeah."