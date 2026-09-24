Tech leaders to UN: For the sake of humanity, please control the AI technology we created

Miliband said when the UK leads the G20 next year, it will put controlling AI at the heart of discussions, looking for a single set of global standards "to insure that AI development is safe."

But, the United States said: Don't do it.

Worries about control of AI are "not a reason to pause its further development or to constrain it with new global governance structure," said White House Science Adviser Michael Kratsios. "We want you, our allies and partners, to share in the benefits of this technology."

The US and China are jostling for AI dominance - and Chinese UN Ambassador Fu Cong emphasised that all countries should be able to choose AI technology as they see fit.

He warned against "banding together into a petty us-vs-them clique in the tech sector and forcing other countries to take sides" and enabling unnamed major powers that he described as seeking "digital hegemony." He called on countries instead to promote open-source models -- China's approach to the technology.

For most of the world leaders, one key question about AI is this: Who should control life-and-death decisions - human or machine?

Amodei, Altman and Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue, who spoke via a glitchy remote connection, spoke with the UN's most powerful council because they and world leaders are trying to figure out not just whether to control AI, but by whom, how it could possibly be done and when it might be just too late.