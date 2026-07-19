Tanzanian-flagged tanker from Yemen hijacked by suspected Somali pirates

The commercial tanker has since been moved to waters off Somalia's northeastern Bari region, according to local officials.

The MT ASANA, a general tanker, was seized on Friday after departing from Mukalla, Yemen, according to the sources. The vessel is now being held off the coast of Caluula in the semiautonomous state of Puntland's Bari region.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the incident publicly, the ship was hijacked by seven armed Somali pirates.

Public vessel-tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press showed the MT ASANA transmitting its position on Friday as it moved slowly in the Gulf of Aden, listing Bosaso, Somalia, as its destination. The vessel was travelling at about 2 knots, an unusually slow speed consistent with earlier reports that it had transmitted a distress signal during the incident.