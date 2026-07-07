Tanker set ablaze after being struck by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran mourns Khamenei

Tanker struck in latest attack in the Strait

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the tanker had been hit near Limah, Oman, in the strait. The UKMTO said the projectile hit the port side of the vessel while trying to travel south out of the strait toward the Gulf of Oman.

It said there was no environmental impact from the strike and that authorities were investigating.

Iran's joint military command warned last Thursday that all oil tankers moving through the strait must use its approved routes.

“Any failure to comply, deviation from the designated route, or disregard for the navigation protocols of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with an immediate and forceful response from the armed forces, endangering the security of the violating vessels,” the Iranian statement then said.

It also said that interference by US forces in the strait “will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction.”

Iran and the United States agreed as part of an interim deal to allow ships to pass without paying charges for 60 days. But Tehran insisted it must control the routes of the vessels and later charge fees for passage, upending decades of practice in the waterway.

The US and many Gulf Arab states say they won't agree to Iran charging for passage through the strait. An effort by Oman and a United Nations agency to launch a new route near Oman's shore earlier sparked attacks across the Mideast, highlighting the tensions.

The data firm Kpler reported that over last weekend at least 108 ships crossed through the strait using various routes.